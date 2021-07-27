India expects about 15 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in August

India expects about 15 crore vaccine doses in August

  Jul 27 2021
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 18:57 ist
The Centre expects to have around 15 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day. 

 

