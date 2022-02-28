Covid-19: India extends suspension of int'l flights

India extends suspension of international commercial flights

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 28 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 11:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Monday extended the suspension on international commercial passenger flights to and from India until further notice, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a notification, modifying an earlier order on restriction of flights due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This would not affect cargo flights or those operating under the air-bubble arrangement, the ministry said.

More to follow...

India News
Covid-19
DGCA
flights

