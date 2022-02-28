India extends suspension of international commercial flights

India on Monday extended the suspension on international commercial passenger flights to and from India until further notice, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a notification, modifying an earlier order on restriction of flights due to Covid-19 restrictions.
This would not affect cargo flights or those operating under the air-bubble arrangement, the ministry said.
— DGCA (@DGCAIndia) February 28, 2022
More to follow...
