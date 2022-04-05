India full of entrepreneurial energy, Stand Up India part of efforts to further progress: PM

India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe (ST) borrowers and women borrowers.
In a tweet, Modi said, "India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity #6YearsofStandUpIndia".
He also tagged a series of tweets from the MyGovIndia handle which highlight various facets of the 'Stand Up India' initiative.
"Promoting entrepreneurship at the grass-root level! Stand Up India adds #NariShakti to the nation's growth story. #6YearsOfStandUpIndia," MyGovIndia said in a tweet.
The government handle shared case studies of people who were benefited through the initiative.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered
In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022
5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on
Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action
Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!
The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change
99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO
Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint
'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry