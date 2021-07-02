India has 56 cases of Delta Plus variant in 12 states

India has 56 cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant in 12 states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 17:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India currently has 56 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in 12 states, according to Niti Aayog's Dr V K Paul. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'

 