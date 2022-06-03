India, Israel to step up defence cooperation

India on Thursday moved to expand its defence cooperation with Israel, as its dependence on Russia for supply of military hardware of late came under international scrutiny with the United States and other western nations tightening sanctions on the former Soviet Union nation for its aggression against Ukraine.

The defence ministers of India and Israel, Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz, met in New Delhi and adopted a joint vision document outlining scopes for future collaboration. They discussed strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defence industrial cooperation and joint research and development, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi.

“Discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global & regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel,” Singh tweeted after hosting the defence minister of Israel.

Warm and productive meeting with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Gantz in New Delhi. Discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global & regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel. pic.twitter.com/83b92V97MT — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 2, 2022

Gantz noted that India and Israel shared similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism. “By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries,” said the defence minister of Israel.

They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Israel’s Directorate for Defence Research and Development. The agreement would enable the expansion of technological collaboration and development between the two countries.

Singh and Gantz discussed partnerships within the government-to-government framework, military training and technological cooperation with a focus on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and defensive capabilities. They declared “their intention to further develop defence cooperation between the countries in a manner that harnesses Israel’s technological advance and operational experience, together with India’s extraordinary development and production capabilities”.

The meeting between the two ministers also saw the exchange of a Letter of Intent on enhancing cooperation in the field of futuristic defence technologies, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi.

India moved to deepen its defence cooperation with Israel amid uncertainty over supply of defence equipment and spares from Russia in the wake of the continuing conflict between the former Soviet Union nation and Ukraine.

India's dependence on Russia for military hardware was built over decades. Russia, followed by Israel and the US, has been the largest supplier of arms to India.

India refrained from joining the US and other nations in condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

A 2020 report by the Stimson Centre based in Washington DC estimated that 90 per cent of defence equipment, weapons and platforms presently used by the Indian Army had originated from Russia. Nearly 86 per cent of the defence equipment currently in military service in India had origins in the former Soviet Union nation.

Gantz also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who encouraged Israeli defence companies to benefit from opportunities of co-development and co-production in India.