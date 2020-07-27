India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over 'attempts' to convert Lahore Gurdwara into mosque

India on Monday lodged a protest with Pakistan over the move to convert a gurdwara into a mosque at Lahore in the neighbouring country.

New Delhi expressed concern over the move to claim Gurdwara “Shahidi Asthan” at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj as well as to convert the shrine into a mosque.

A “strong protest” was lodged with the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan Bhai Taru Ji is a historical shrine where devout Sikh Bhai Taru Ji made supreme sacrifice in 1745. Bhai Taru Ji had preferred to have his head scalped rather than cutting down his hair as ordered by the then governor of Lahore, Zakaria Khan.

Read: Buddha statue vandalised: India asks Pakistan to protect cultural heritage of minorities

"A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara ‘Shahidi Asthan’, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms, on the move and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. “Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage,” said the MEA spokesperson.

"The gurdwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concern in India," he added.

(With PTI inputs)