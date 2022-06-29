India logs 14,506 new Covid-19 cases, 30 more deaths

India logged 14,506 new coronavirus infections, pushing the country’s tally to 4,34,33,345, while the active cases rose to 99,602, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,077 with 30 new fatalities.

An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

More to follow...