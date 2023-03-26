India logs 1,890 new Covid cases, highest in 149 days

India logs 1,890 new Covid cases; highest in 149 days

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 11:59 ist
On March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation amid rise in cases in the country. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths. While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent.

Covid-19 infection can change structure of our genes: Study

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147)

The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,63,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

 

