India logs 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths

India logs 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths

The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 28 2023, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 12:24 ist
The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections. Credit: PTI File Photo

India recorded 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 53,852, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, it said.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the data shared on the ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,47,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid cases.

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Stray puppies crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Stray puppies crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Cooperatives should cooperate

Cooperatives should cooperate

 