India logs 9,195 new Covid-19 cases; Omicron tally at 781

India logged 9,195 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the country has recorded 781 Omicron infections so far.

The active caseload currently stands at 77,002.

The Indian drug regulator on Tuesday approved emergency use of two new vaccines against Covid-19 besides allowing local manufacturing of a brand new Covid medicine by 13 drug companies in an effort to provide more weapons to doctors fighting the pandemic.

Check out the latest videos from DH: