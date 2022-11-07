India logs 937 Covid cases in a day, active infections dip below 15,000

India's active Covid-19 infections dip below 15,000

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,16,492

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 07 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 11:11 ist
The death toll has climbed to 5,30,509 with nine more fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 case tally rose by 937 in a day to reach 4,46,61,516, while active cases declined to 14,515, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,509 with nine more fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. Of the other two deaths, one each has been recorded in Delhi and Odisha.

The active caseload declined by 324 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,16,492 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 219.73 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

