India Political Updates: UPA legislators meeting to be held in CM Soren's residence at 11 am today
updated: Aug 27 2022, 08:13 ist
Amid Jharkhand's ongoing political crisis, a third meeting of UPA legislators on the second consecutive day has been called at CM Hemant Soren's residence today at 11 am. Track live updates here.
08:13
PM Modi to address Khadi Utsav today at 5:30 pm in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad at around 5:30 pm today.
08:04
UPA legislators meeting to be held in CM Soren's residence at 11 am today
Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, a third meeting of UPA legislators on the second consecutive day has been called at CM Hemant Soren's residence today at 11 am. (ANI)
07:45
Arvind Kejriwal intensifies Gujarat campaign amid crisis in Delhi
As the crisis between the Arvind Kejriwal government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena deepens in New Delhi, one pattern that is emerging is the Delhi CM intensifying his campaigns here in Gujarat.
Soren to lose Assembly membership; may quit as Jharkhand CM
The Jharkhand Governor has decided to cancel the Assembly membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on which the Election Commission (EC) is expected to issue a notification soon, sources said on Friday.
After Ghulam Nabi Azad, who’s next in line to quit Congress?
Will Anand Sharma be next in line to quit Congress? Will he be the next high-profile exit from the G-23 leaders or change-seekers from Congress after Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal?
