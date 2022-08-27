India Political Updates: UPA legislators meeting to be held in CM Soren's residence at 11 am today

  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 08:13 ist
Amid Jharkhand's ongoing political crisis, a third meeting of UPA legislators on the second consecutive day has been called at CM Hemant Soren's residence today at 11 am. Track live updates here.
  • 08:13

    PM Modi to address Khadi Utsav today at 5:30 pm in Ahmedabad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad at around 5:30 pm today.

  • 08:04

    Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, a third meeting of UPA legislators on the second consecutive day has been called at CM Hemant Soren's residence today at 11 am. (ANI)

  • 07:45

    Arvind Kejriwal intensifies Gujarat campaign amid crisis in Delhi

    As the crisis between the Arvind Kejriwal government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena deepens in New Delhi, one pattern that is emerging is the Delhi CM intensifying his campaigns here in Gujarat.

  • 07:43

    Soren to lose Assembly membership; may quit as Jharkhand CM

    The Jharkhand Governor has decided to cancel the Assembly membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on which the Election Commission (EC) is expected to issue a notification soon, sources said on Friday.

  • 07:41

    After Ghulam Nabi Azad, who’s next in line to quit Congress?

    Will Anand Sharma be next in line to quit Congress? Will he be the next high-profile exit from the G-23 leaders or change-seekers from Congress after Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal?

