India posts highest single-day Covid-19 recoveries

India on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day recoveries at 56,110, taking the total number of patients having cured of Covid-19 past the 16 lakh mark.

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients surged past the 70% with 16,39,599 persons recovering from the infectious disease so far, the health ministry said in a statement.

“The record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 registered in the last 24 hours are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with the standardised clinical management of the critical patients based on a holistic standard of care approach,” the ministry said

It added that in the first week of July, the daily average recovered cases were at 15,000 which jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August.

“The actual caseload of the country is the active cases 6,43,948 which is only 27.64% of the total positive cases,” the ministry said.

The ministry said focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of Covid-19 patients.

“As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. It is currently standing at 1.98%,” it said. The CFR in mid-July was 2.49%.

India’s ‘test, track, treat’ strategy has achieved another peak with 7,33,449 tests done in 24 hours on Tuesday. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.6 crore. The tests per million has jumped to 18,852, it stated.

To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which consists of 1,421 labs in the country with 944 labs in the government sector and 477 private labs, the ministry said.