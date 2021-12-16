India prioritised friendship with Bangladesh: Prez Kovind

India prioritised friendship with Bangladesh: Prez

The president said that history will always be a witness to the unique foundation of India-Bangladesh friendship

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Dec 16 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 19:22 ist
President of India Ram Nath Kovind meets the President of Bangladesh, Mohammad Abdul Hamid, in Dhaka on December 15, 2021. Credit: IANS via Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh and that New Delhi remains committed to doing all it can to help realise the full potential of its friendship with Dhaka.

Addressing the Victory Day celebrations here, President Kovind said that the 1971 Liberation War, struggle for freedom has a special place in the hearts of every Indian.

“India has always attached highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh. We remain committed to doing all we can to help realise the full potential of our friendship with Bangladesh,” he said.

The president said that history will always be a witness to the unique foundation of India-Bangladesh friendship which is forced in the people's war that liberated Bangladesh.

He said that the world learnt a valuable lesson that the will of the majority of people cannot be subjugated by any force, however brutal.

Indeed, seldom has humanity witnessed sacrifices on a scale so epic as during the 1971 war of liberation, he said. 

