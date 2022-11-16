India records 501 new Covid-19 infections

India records 501 new Covid-19 infections, active cases dip to 7,561

As many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File photo

India saw a single-day rise of 501 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined from 7,918 to 7,561, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently, the total Covid cases stand at 4,46,66,676, while the death toll has climbed to 5,30,535 with two more fatalities -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprised 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

As many as 219.82 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India
India News
Union Health Ministry

What's Brewing

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

Taxpayers should not pay for this

Taxpayers should not pay for this

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads with nine

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads with nine

 