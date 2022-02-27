India reports 10,273 new Covid-19 cases, 243 deaths

India logged 10,273 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday and 243 more succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, government data showed.

The country's active caseload fell to 1,11,472, which is 0.26 per cent of the total cases. Daily positivity rate is now at 1 per cent.

India recorded 20,439 recoveries, pushing the total recoveries to 4,22,90,921. The death toll is at 5,13,724.

Under India's vaccination campaign, 1,77,44,08,129 doses have been administered so far.

More to follow...

