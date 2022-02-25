India reports 13,166 new Covid-19 cases, 302 deaths

India logged 13,166 fresh coronavirus infections and 302 deaths on Friday, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Active cases have dipped to 1,34,235 while the daily positivity rate is 1.28 per cent.
With 302 deaths, India's Covid-19 toll has climbed to 5,13,226.
More to follow...
