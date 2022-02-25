India reports 13,166 new Covid-19 cases, 302 deaths

India reports 13,166 new Covid-19 cases, 302 deaths

The active cases have dipped to 1,34,235 while the daily positivity rate is 1.28%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 25 2022, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 09:09 ist
A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Friday, February 18, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 13,166 fresh coronavirus infections and 302 deaths on Friday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Active cases have dipped to 1,34,235 while the daily positivity rate is 1.28 per cent.

With 302 deaths, India's Covid-19 toll has climbed to 5,13,226.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

 