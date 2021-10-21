India reports 18,454 Covid-19 cases, 160 deaths

  • Oct 21 2021, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 10:28 ist
A worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitizes seats inside a movie theatre ahead of its reopening, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India logged 18,454 new coronavirus infections while the active cases declined to 1,78,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,811 with 160 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

In the last 24 hours, 17,561 people recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 3,34,95,808. 

In a major milestone, India on Thursday achieved the 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination mark. 

The active cases account for 0.52 per cent of the total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery rate is highest since March 2020 at 98.15 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate is 1.34 per cent and has remained under 3 per cent for the last 118 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent and has stayed less than 3 per cent for last 52 days

So far, a total of 59.57 crore tests have been conducted.

 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

