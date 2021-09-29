India reports 18,870 new Covid-19 cases, 378 deaths: Daily cases below 20K for second day

India reported a spike of less than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

With 18,870 fresh coronavirus infections, the country's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,37,16,451, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 4,47,751 with 378 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 15,04,713 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 56,74,50,185.

India has crosses 87.66 crore coronavirus vaccinations so far under the nation-wide immunisation drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

