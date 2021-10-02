India reports 24,354 new Covid-19 cases, 234 deaths

India logged 24,354 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,37,91,061, while the active cases declined to 2,73,889, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,573 with 234 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

More to follow...

