India reports 2,828 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths

India reported 2,828 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infections tally to 4,31,53,043, while the number of active cases increased to 17,087, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 more fatalities.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.28 crore.

