India reports 2,828 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths

The death toll climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 more fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2022, 09:02 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 09:02 ist
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.28 crore Credit: AFP Photo

India reported 2,828 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infections tally to 4,31,53,043, while the number of active cases increased to 17,087, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 more fatalities.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.28 crore.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

