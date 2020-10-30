India sees 48,648 new Covid cases; tally reaches 80.88L

India reports 48,648 new Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 80.88 lakh

The national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 30 2020, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 10:31 ist
People gather to buy goods in market area along a street in Siliguri on October 29, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the Covid-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. 

The national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The Covid-19 death toll in the country climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent. 

There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

What's Brewing

Man and dog: Ancient study reveals complex history

Man and dog: Ancient study reveals complex history

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

Church attack in Nice: What we know so far

Church attack in Nice: What we know so far

The Lead: IPL — Surya Kumar Yadav's gesture & more

The Lead: IPL — Surya Kumar Yadav's gesture & more

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Big Tech delivers $38 billion profit amid Covid-19

Big Tech delivers $38 billion profit amid Covid-19

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

DH Toon | 'Even Kerala CM's office has high immunity'

DH Toon | 'Even Kerala CM's office has high immunity'

 