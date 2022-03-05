India reports 5,291 new Covid-19 cases, 289 deaths

The country's active caseload fell to 63,878 and the daily positivity rate is at 0.63%

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 05 2022, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 09:20 ist
Under the national immunisation campaign, 1,78,55,66,940 doses have been administered so far. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 5,291 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths on Saturday, government data showed.

The country's active caseload fell to 63,878 and the daily positivity rate is at 0.63 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 11,651 recoveries were registered, taking the total to 4,23,78,721. The death toll is at 5,14,878.

Under the national immunisation campaign, 1,78,55,66,940 doses have been administered so far.

More to follow...

