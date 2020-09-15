India reports 83,809 new Covid-19 cases, 1,054 fatalities due to coronavirus

India reports 83,809 new Covid-19 cases, 1,054 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 13:40 ist
People wearing protective face masks stand in a line to enter a metro station amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

India's novel coronavirus tally crossed 49 lakh on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases, while 38.59 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.28 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people succumbing to the infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.64 per cent, according to the ministry data.

There are 9,90,061 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), comprising 20.08 per cent of the total 49,30,236 cases, it said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 15

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 5.83 crore tests have been conducted so far and 10.73 lakh samples were tested on Monday.

