India reports first death linked to Omicron variant

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 13:29 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India on Wednesday reported its first Covid-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.

Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Rajasthan
India News

