India reports world's largest daily rise with 3.52 lakh Covid-19 cases, 2,812 deaths

India on Sunday reported 3,52,091 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths, the largest single-day rise in the world, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. This is the fifth day that India recorded over 3 lakh daily infections.
The nation has seen a steep rise in fresh infections as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.
India now has 28,13,658 active cases.
As per the Union Health Ministry, 2,19,272 were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total case count is 1,73,13,163.
Total recoveries stand at 14,30,43,82, while the death toll is at 1,95,123.
More to follow...
