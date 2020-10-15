India’s Covid-19 case doubling rate rises to 70 days

With India witnessing a decline in average daily Covid-19 cases over the past five weeks, the country’s doubling time of coronavirus cases has increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“India’s doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid-August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases,” the ministry said on its official Twitter handle.

The Ministry also shared a graph that shows the widening time gap that India's Covid-19 cases took to double. The doubling rate was 27.7 on August 18, 32 on August 30, 35.6 on September 17, 51.4 on October 2 and, finally, 70.4 on October 14.

#IndiaFightsCorona#Unite2FightCorona India's Doubling Time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily New Cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/6lckGUW1AY — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 15, 2020

The ministry attributed the result to the Centre-led strategies and the selfless dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other Covid-19 warriors.

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases on Thursday. At least 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the disease claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's Covid-19 tally stands second only to the United States, globally.