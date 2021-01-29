India’s urban population is projected to grow about 60 crore by 2030: Economic Survey

Terming rapid pace of urbanisation poses significant challenges to basic infrastructure services, Economic Survey calls for significant improvement in issues including

water supply, sanitation, solid waste and wastewater management.

"Urbanization in India has become an important and irreversible process, and it is an important determinant of national economic growth and poverty reduction. Though the cities are engines of growth, a rapid pace of urbanization poses significant challenges to basic infrastructure services such as water supply, sanitation, solid waste and wastewater management.," the Survey said.

"India is witnessing rapid urbanisation. According to Census 2011, India’s urban population was 37.7 crores, which is projected to grow to about 60 crores by 2030," the Survey said.

The Centre has been implementing the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission in all the statutory towns to address the social & occupational vulnerabilities of the urban poor.

As on October 31, 2020, 3,378 crores have been released to States/UTs and 9.9 lakh beneficiaries have been skill-trained and certified to enhance their employability.

Of this, 5.3 lakh skill-trained have been given self and wage-based employment.

Under PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme targets to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors who had been vending on or before March 24, 2020, in urban areas.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojan-Urban (PMAY-U) aims to provide a pucca house to every household by 2022.

So far approved more than 109 lakh houses of which over 70 lakh houses have been grounded for construction.

More than 41 lakh houses have been completed and delivered. The Centre has made an additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for the year FY21 through budgetary allocation and extra-budgetary resources for the scheme under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Further, a sub-scheme Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) under PMAY-U has been initiated to address the needs of the migrant workers for decent rental housing at an affordable rate near their workplaces.