India says net zero target date for carbon emissions not a solution

India said on Wednesday that controlling carbon emissions now should be the priority rather than setting net zero target dates that many countries have announced.

India, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or thereabouts at next week's climate conference in Glasgow.

But environment secretary R P Gupta told reporters that announcing net zero was not the solution to the climate crisis.

"It is how much carbon you are going to put in the atmosphere before reaching net zero that is more important."

Check out the latest videos from DH: