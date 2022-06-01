India sees 2,745 new Covid-19 cases, 2,236 recoveries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2022, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 09:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Wednesday reported 2,745 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,236 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Total active cases stand at 18,386 while the daily positivity rate is 0.60 per cent.

More to follow...

Covid-19
India News
Coronavirus

