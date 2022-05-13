'India should make own cost-effective healthcare model'

India should design own model of cost-effective, high-quality healthcare ecosystem: Mandaviya

He also stressed that the various challenges stated by the hospitals can be resolved through the collective efforts of the government and the stakeholders

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2022, 07:44 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 07:44 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Best practices across the globe can be studied but India should focus on designing its own model to establish a cost-effective and high-quality healthcare ecosystem, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Addressing a round table with top corporate hospitals here, he highlighted the need to strengthen the approach of hospitals to collaboratively provide high-quality healthcare services to the deserving population of the country.

Also Read: India can produce 5 billion doses of Covid vaccines this year, says Narendra Modi

He also stressed that the various challenges stated by the hospitals can be resolved through the collective efforts of the government and the stakeholders.

"We need to make health accessible, affordable, and patient-friendly," Mandaviya said while emphasising the contributions of the hospitals to the successful implementation of any public health scheme.

He also dwelled on the need to strengthen the approach of hospitals to collaboratively provide high-quality healthcare services and assured the industry of full support in realising Prime Minister's vision of Universal Health Coverage.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who also attended the event, said: "During the transition phase, various hurdles can occur which shall be resolved over the course of the journey. To achieve the same, regular feedback from all the stakeholders is paramount. It is the top priority of the government to stabilise the system."

India News
Mansukh Mandaviya
Healthcare

