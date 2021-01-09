India should follow Saudi Arabia and hang rapists in public, says Kangana Ranaut

Like Saudi, India must hang rapists in public: Kangana

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 09 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 21:58 ist
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP Photo

Speaking on the issue of rapes in India and how to reduce such crimes against women, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said that India needs to set some strong examples and follow something like Saudi Arabia-model which, she claims, is that those who commit crimes against women are hanged to death in public.  

"We still have the old legal system where cases enter files and the process goes on for years. Also the victim is often subjected to harassment as the burden of proving the allegation lies on the victim," she told ANI.

She also said that half of the complaints get registered and the rest get away with the crimes.

"India needs to set four or five examples like that of Saudi Arabia where the perpetrators are hanged to death at intersections," Kangana said.  

The actress also added that the current legal system adds further harassment for the victim as she is often asked to narrate the incident in details.

"Such crimes are committed even in case of silly disagreements because it is easy to get away with them," she said.

 

Kangana Ranaut
Crimes
Saudi Arabia
rape
gang-rape

