India slams UN expert for bias towards one community that unleashes horror on minorities

After a special rapporteur of the United Nations referred to alleged discrimination against Muslims in India in a report, New Delhi accused him of being biased towards a community which itself “unleashed horrors against minorities” in other countries in South Asia.

The country has been protesting against atrocities on minorities in Pakistan after the Imran Khan government launched a global campaign against growing ‘Islamophobia’ in India.

Ashish Sharma, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, on Tuesday alleged that Ahmed Shaheed, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, “cherry-picked incidents relating to one religious community” in India while the same community was “pursuing targeted persecution under draconian blasphemy laws".

Briefing the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Shaheed had referred to the Citizenship Amendment Act, which will "further marginalise" the Muslims of India. He also referred to police inaction in cases of mob violence against Muslims.

Ashish Sharma, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York, alleged that Shaheed used broad brushstrokes to overgeneralise the plurality across the country.

He wondered if the report was influenced by a hidden agenda. “India represents a sixth of the humanity and is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual country anchored in the principle of democracy, pluralism and rule of law.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, too on Tuesday expressed concern over use of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to constrain the activities of the non-government organisations in India.

The statement from the top UN human rights official came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi frozen the bank accounts of the Amnesty International and the organization had to shut down its operations in India. New Delhi, however, dismissed the statement, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that violation of law by the NGOs could not be condoned under the pretext of human rights.