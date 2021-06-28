India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test-fired a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime at 10.55 am off the coast of Odisha, according to ANI.

The new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material, sources told the news agency.

It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 km and is very short and light in comparison with other missiles in this class. A lot of new technologies incorporated in the new missile, according to DRDO officials.

