India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime missile

India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime missile off Odisha coast

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 12:30 ist
Credit: DRDO

India successfully test-fired a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime at 10.55 am off the coast of Odisha, according to ANI.

The new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material, sources told the news agency.

It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 km and is very short and light in comparison with other missiles in this class. A lot of new technologies incorporated in the new missile, according to DRDO officials.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DRDO
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 