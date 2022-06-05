India to meet 50% of its energy needs from renewable resources by 2030: Giriraj Singh

'Renewables to meet 50% of India's energy need by 2030'

India will reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes a year till 2030, the minister said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 05 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 17:04 ist
Giriraj Singh. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said India has set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs from renewable resources by the decade-end and reach the net zero emission levels by 2070.

The minister said the word is facing consequences of developed nations' exploitations of the nature.

Around 18 per cent of the world's population lives in India on just 2.4 per cent of land, yet the country's contribution to carbon emission is only 5 per cent, he said.

To combat climate change, he said the country has adopted a five-point agenda, which includes meeting its 50 per cent of its energy demand every year, which is 500 GW, from renewable resources by 2030.

India will reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes a year till 2030, the minister said.

"By 2070, the country will achieve the target of net zero emissions," Singh added.

The minister said there should be a discussion on environment in homes and village panchayats.

This year’s best panchayat award will be given to the one which has worked towards zero carbon footprint, he said addressing the Conference of Panchayats-2022 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on World Environment Day.

"All panchayats should plant drumstick or moringa, peepal, neem and jamun trees to tackle carbon emissions," he added.

