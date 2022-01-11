India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

India was the UK's 15th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 01:45 ist
Jaishankar invited Truss (L) to visit India for bilateral talks. Credit: PTI File Photo

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday discussed various issues including trade, investment, and security with his UK counterpart Liz Truss.

Jaishankar invited her to visit India for bilateral talks.

According to the UK's Department for International Trade, the total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and India was 19.8 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021, a decrease of 7 per cent from the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020.

Of this, the total UK exports to India amounted to 7.3 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 (a decrease of 9.5 per cent compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020), and the total UK imports from India amounted to 12.5 billion pounds in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 (a decrease of 5.5 per cent compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020).

India was the UK's 15th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 accounting for 1.6 per cent of total UK trade.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

S Jaishankar
United Kingdom
India News
Bilateral talks
security
Trade

Related videos

What's Brewing

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

 