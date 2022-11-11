India, US to discuss economy, climate finance Friday

India, US to discuss global economy, climate finance, other issues of mutual interest Friday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on a day-long visit to India on November 11

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 07:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and visiting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss a host of issues of mutual interest, including climate finance on Friday here.

Both leaders will lead the 9th meeting of the India-US Economic Financial Partnership. Yellen is on a day-long visit to India on November 11.

"During the 9th India-US EFP meeting, both sides will discuss issues of mutual interest including Climate Finance, multilateral issues, India-US cooperation at G20 under India's Presidency, taxation, supply chain resilience, global economy and macroeconomic outlook," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"On the sidelines of the 9th India-US EFP meeting, @nsitharaman and @SecYellen will also participate in a Roundtable interaction on India-US Business and Economic Opportunities with top Business Leaders and eminent economists," another tweet said.

Also Read | G20 summit chance for PM Modi to hold meetings with Xi, Biden, Sunak

In an interview with PTI, Yellen had said India will "benefit" from the proposed price cap on oil arguing that the United States does not want Russia to "profit unduly" from the war by enjoying prices that are essentially very high due to its Ukrainian invasion.

Developing countries like India and China have been increasingly buying discounted Russian oil as global energy prices remain high and Western nations seek to scale down their reliance on Russian energy.

"We want Russian oil to continue to supply global markets; stay on the market. But we want to make sure that Russia doesn't profit unduly from the war by enjoying prices that are essentially very high due to the war," Yellen had said earlier this week.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
Janet Yellen
India
United States
US
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Making memories

Making memories

Cut through your delusions

Cut through your delusions

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

 