Monsoon Updates Live: Respite for Kerala as rains subside
updated: Aug 06 2022, 08:16 ist
08:11
Rain, protests, water-logging disrupts normal life in Delhi
Residents of the national capital had a torrid day on Friday as intermittent rain and water-logging in low-lying areas, coupled with the massive protests by the Congress, ultimately led to massive traffic jams all over the city. (IANS) (PTI Photo)
07:44
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on August 8 and 9: IMD
07:43
Respite for Kerala as rains subside
After days of incessant downpour, Kerala on Friday got some respite as rains subsided in many parts but a rise in water levels of various dams in the central and north Kerala districts forced authorities to open few shutters to release excess water. Ten shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, managed by Tamil Nadu government, were raised by 30 centimetres each by Friday evening as the water level in the 126-year-old reservoir touched over 137 feet.
07:41
North Karnataka, coastal region bear the brunt of heavy rain
Heavy rains in the state on Friday left a 13-year-old boy dead in Hassan, besides damaginghundreds of houses and crops in large tracts of agricultural lands.
The downpour threw routine life out of gearin parts of Kalyana Karnataka region, coastal belt and Malnad areas.
