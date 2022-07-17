Monsoon Updates Live: Godavari flood in Andhra Pradesh breaches 25 lakh cusecs mark after 16 years

Heavy rain continued to batter several parts of the country triggering flood-like situations and waterlogging. Track DH for live weather-related updates.
  • 08:33

    Indian Navy choppers continue relief ops in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru

  • 08:26

    Godavari flood in Andhra Pradesh breaches 25 lakh cusecs mark after 16 years

    The ferocious Godavari has left the lives of over two million people crippled in six districts of Andhra Pradesh as thefloodflow crossed the 25.60 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday night, the highest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram after August 2006

  • 08:24

    Army personnel drain water from a rain affected area in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

  • 08:19

    Heavy downpour in parts of Delhi

  • 08:04

    Depression off Saurashtra to re-curve towards Oman, not to impact rains in Gujarat: IMD

    With the depression over northeast Arabian Sea off the Saurashtra coast very likely to move north-northwestwards along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and the sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening said thereafter, there will be no adverse impact of this system on rainfall over Gujarat.