India witnessing new era of women-led development: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that due to PM Narendra Modi‘s visionary leadership, India is witnessing a new era of women-led development.

He said - "Greetings on International Women’s Day.

I bow to the Naari-Shakti who have time and again played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society. Women have always been the torch bearers of our lives, their selflessness and sacrifices in any role cannot be put in words."

"Due to PM @narendramodi‘s visionary leadership, India is witnessing a new era of women led development. Women are now leading from the front.

Schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra yojana for women, Toilets under SBM, PM Ujjwala have brought holistic changes in their lives," he added