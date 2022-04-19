Indian and foreign institutions to be able to offer joint degrees, twinning programmes soon: UGC

Indian and foreign higher education institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes with the University Grants Commission (UGC) approving the regulations for these programmes, according to Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the higher education regulator on Tuesday.
"Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC," Kumar said at a press conference here.
"The students will have to earn more than 30 per cent credits from the foreign institution under the programme. However, the regulations shall not be applicable to programmes offered online and in the open and distance learning mode," he added.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'
BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme
Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!
How long does menopause last?
Guitar that broke Oasis up for grabs in Paris auction
Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home
Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities
Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste
Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market