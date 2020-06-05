Indian diplomats in Pakistan harassed

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jun 05 2020
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 01:45 ist
India has lodged a complaint with Pakistan after its diplomats were harassed by the agents of the neighbouring country’s military spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Islamabad.

New Delhi lodged the complaint after the ISI agents on bikes aggressively followed the official car of India’s acting envoy to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, on the streets of Islamabad. The ISI agents also surrounded the residential complex of the officials of the High Commission of India in the diplomatic enclave of the capital of Pakistan – apparently, in a bid to intimidate them, sources said in New Delhi.

The ISI agents apparently resorted to harassing India’s diplomats in Pakistan in retaliation to the expulsion of two officials of the neighbouring country’s High Commission in New Delhi after they were found to be involved in espionage activities. 

 
 

