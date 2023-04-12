Indian national arrested in Nepal trying to smuggle US currency

A 43-year-old Indian national was among three foreigners arrested in Nepal on Wednesday while trying to smuggle US currency out of the country, police said.

Sandip Kumar was arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport when he was about to board a US-bound Fly Dubai flight. He was carrying $7,129 of unaccounted money, the Nepal Police said in a bulletin.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested during a security check when they were about to board a Biman Bangladesh flight to Dhaka while trying to smuggle $10,000 each.

The three foreigners were carrying the currency without valid supporting documents, police said.

The police handed the trio to the Department of Immigration for necessary legal action.