Indian national arrested in Nepal trying to smuggle US currency

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Apr 12 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 23:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 43-year-old Indian national was among three foreigners arrested in Nepal on Wednesday while trying to smuggle US currency out of the country, police said.

Sandip Kumar was arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport when he was about to board a US-bound Fly Dubai flight. He was carrying $7,129 of unaccounted money, the Nepal Police said in a bulletin.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested during a security check when they were about to board a Biman Bangladesh flight to Dhaka while trying to smuggle $10,000 each.

Also Read: Three Nepali sherpa climbers go missing on Everest

The three foreigners were carrying the currency without valid supporting documents, police said.

The police handed the trio to the Department of Immigration for necessary legal action.

