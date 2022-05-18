Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

The Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully carried out the maiden test firing of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile from a Seaking helicopter, officials said.
The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Balasore.
#IndianNavy in association with @DRDO_India successfully undertook maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval #AntiShip Missile from Seaking 42B helo, today #18May 22 at ITR, Balasore.#AatmaNirbharBharat #MaritimeSecurity@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/3AA0F3kIsS
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 18, 2022
"This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to indigenisation," said a senior Navy official.
The Indian Navy carried out the test in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
On Twitter, the Indian Navy released a brief video of the Seaking 42B helicopter firing the missile.
The test-firing of the new missile came over a month after an anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command.
The Indian Navy has been steadily enhancing its overall combat capability to effectively protect India's maritime security interests, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy.
The ships -- INS Surat and INS Udaygiri -- were launched at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.
INS Surat is the fourth guided-missile destroyer of the P15B class, while INS Udaygiri is the second stealth frigate of the P17A class.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI
Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study
DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!
ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health
Indian-American student choked, later suspended
Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota