Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned

Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned after 36 years service

INS Magar was launched on November 16, 1984 by Meera Tahiliani and commissioned on July 18, 1987 at Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers Limited, Kolkata

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • May 06 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 22:33 ist
The ship's timeline and a special postage cover was also released during the ceremony which was witnessed by dignitaries including senior personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration. Credit: Twitter/@NewsIADN

INS Magar, the oldest landing ship of the Indian Navy was decommissioned on Saturday after a prestigious service to the country for 36 years.

The ship, commanded by Cdr Hemant V Salunkhe, was decommissioned at a sunset ceremony held at the Naval Base.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC), Vice Admiral, M A Hampiholi, who had helmed the ship from 2005-06, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony, Navy said.

The ship's timeline and a special postage cover was also released during the ceremony which was witnessed by dignitaries including senior personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration.

Also Read | Indian Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar calls on Singapore defence minister, reaffirms military ties

Prior to the decommissioning ceremony, a "Barakhana" (wherein naval personnel enjoyed a special meal together) was organised by the ship in honour of erstwhile Commanding Officers, Officers and veterans who had served onboard the ship, Navy said in the release.

INS Magar was launched on November 16, 1984 by Meera Tahiliani and commissioned on July 18, 1987 at Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers Limited, Kolkata by late Admiral R H Tahiliani, Navy said.

"During her service, she participated in numerous operations, amphibious exercises and humanitarian missions and operations including Samudra Setu wherein more than 4,000 Indian nationals were repatriated from various corners of the world, during the Covid-19 pandemic," the release said.

The ship was also instrumental in evacuation of over 1,300 survivors post Tsunami in 2004 and had been part of several joint military exercises with the Indian Army. In 2018, the vessel was converted into a training ship and joined the First Training Squadron at Kochi.

As a precursor to the decommissioning, various outreach activities were conducted by the ship including a blood donation camp in collaboration with Indian Medical Association, Kochi on February 16.

A cycle expedition was conducted from Kochi to Trivandrum from February 22 to 27 boosting jointmanship and synergy with 91 Infantry Brigade. Twenty sea warriors of the ship undertook a bike expedition from Pune to Kochi from March 27 to April 8 fostering a spirit of camaraderie with its affiliated Army Unit, the Bombay Sappers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Navy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned

Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned

Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia

Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

 