Indian-origin family kidnapped in California found dead

Indian-origin family kidnapped in California found dead

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2022, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 09:44 ist
The photograph of the kidnapped family shared by the Sheriff's office. Credit: Facebook/Merced County Sheriff's Office

Four members of an Indian-origin family, including an 8-month-old, who were kidnapped in California’s Merced city, were found dead in an orchard on Thursday. 

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: "Our worst fears have been confirmed".

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.

They were abducted on Monday following which the California sheriff had launched a search operation. 

They were identified as Jasdeep Singh (36), his wife Jasleen Kaur (27), their 8-month-old daugther Aroohi Dheri and the child's uncle Amandeep Singh (39). 

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnapping. The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

California
India News

What's Brewing

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

 