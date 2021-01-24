Indian Railways sets record for longest freight train

Indian Railways sets record with 3.5-km-long freight train 'Vasuki'

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also lauded the Railways for the achievement on Twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 11:18 ist
Credit: Twitter/@swrrly.

The Indian Railways has set a new record by running a 3.5 km freight train, the longest on the South Eastern network, from Bhilai to Korba in Chhattisgarh.

The South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) zone's Raipur division in a tweet showed the freight train 'Vasuki', stating that it amalgamated five rakes of freight coaches towing 295 wagons. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also lauded the Railways for the achievement in a tweet.

The nearly 4-minute long video tweeted by Goyal said, "Today, 3.5 km long Vasuki train was operated by the new record making railway, adding 5 rakes for the first time in the country. This will ensure greater delivery of industrial products in a shorter period of time, bringing major changes in the freight sector."

'Vasuki' made the 224-km long trip between Bhilai D Cabin and Korba railway station, both of which are in Chhattisgarh, in around seven hours, and was run with the help of one loco pilot, one assistant loco pilot and one guard.

