Indian railways to pay full salary to contract employees

Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will release full salaries to all contract employees working in railways network despite passenger train service suspended till March 31.

All contractual workers including onboard cleaning staff, house-keeping service and pantry car will get their salary without any cut in their wages said Railway officials here.

The Railway Board has also advised zones to ensure that these employees are not retrenched due to this suspension of services /lockdown and are paid in the manner prescribed.

Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and the stoppage of trains, several contractual staff engaged in onboard housekeeping service, sanitation, pantry car and commercial activities have been stranded and have to compulsorily stay at other places, while others have to be in readiness to attend duties at a short notice.

“In order to reduce the hardship being faced by these workers, (Railway) Board has decided to treat the employees of private establishments (including temporary, contractual, outsourced) engaged in providing services in trains, stations and offices, directly affected with suspension of services and lockdown situations, as on duty and be paid accordingly till the expiry of suspension of services/lockdown or as advised by the central government in this regard,” says order issues by railways.