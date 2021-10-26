Indian, Royal navies participate in Konkan Shakti exercise

Fighter jets zoomed past, warships undertook multiple operations and troops carried out designated tasks as the armed forces of India and the United Kingdom carry out Konkan Shakti, the bi-lateral tri-service exercise somewhere in the Arabian Sea.

On completion of an exhaustive harbour planning phase, the sea phase of the maiden bilateral tri-service exercise commenced off the Konkan coast on Sunday.

All participating units were split into two opposing forces with the aim of achieving 'sea control' to land Army ground-troops at a pre-designated site.

One force was led by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet and comprised the flagship INS Chennai, other warships of the Indian Navy and HMS Richmond, the Royal Navy’s Type 23 frigate.

The other force operated under the UK Carrier Strike Group comprising aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, Indian warships, and other UK and Netherland naval ships.

The two forces integrated within their groups with exercises including replenishment at sea approaches, air direction and strike operations by fighter aircraft (MiG 29Ks and F35Bs), cross control of helicopters - Sea King, Chetak and Wildcat - transiting through war-at-sea scenarios, and gun shoots on expendable air targets.

The simulated induction of Army troops was also undertaken and was followed by the setting up of a joint command operations centre. The two forces thereafter affected a rendezvous at sea with advanced air and sub-surface exercises.

The air operations included strikes on the combined formation by Indian maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) Dornier, fighters of the Indian Navy (MiG 29Ks), Royal Navy (F35Bs) and Indian Air Force (SU-30 and Jaguars), as well as a composite flypast over the formation.

Sub-surface exercises with an Indian Scorpene class submarine and underwater remote-controlled vehicle EMATT, operated by the Royal Navy, were undertaken through the night. Indian MPA, P8I, also participated in the exercise.

“The high level of interoperability displayed on the first day of the exercise reflects the high standards of professionalism and preparedness of both navies. It is also reflective of a high level of mutual trust and understanding that has been built over a period of many years,” an official of Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said.

It may be recalled, last week, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy met Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy.

Amongst other naval bilateral cooperation issues, the Chiefs emphasised collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: