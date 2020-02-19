Indians are kings of hacks! Anand Mahindra impressed by car parking 'jugaad'

It is difficult to beat Indians when it comes to developing easy hacks for almost all kinds of problems. A video on social media, which has also impressed Anand Mahindra, suggests the same.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media that shows a car being smoothly parked in an area that has limited space to manoeuvre the vehicle; all with the help of an iron wheeled track.

The video shows a man dragging the track, and the driver carefully drives the car on it. All they had to do after that is give a light push to the car in order to park it in the corner.

Mahindra Group's chairman was so impressed by the hack that he shared the video on Twitter, and captioned it, "Now that IS pretty clever. What to do when you have less room for manoeuvre... Finding clever ways to deal with constraints is an Indian talent".

Watch the video below: